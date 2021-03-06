Yash signs his next with Tollywood producer

Thanks to the blockbuster success of Kannada movie 'KGF chapter 1', Kannada hero Yash has now become a pan Indian star. The actor is now commanding millions of fans across the world.



The expectations on his upcoming movie, 'KGF chapter 2' are sky high. The movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical release in July this year. As per the latest reports, Yash has recently signed his next project with Kannada director Narthan.

Apart from this project, Yash has accepted to join hands with Tollywood producer Vishnu Induri for a pan Indian project. It seems like both the producer and the actor met several times in the past few weeks and the actor has finally signed the dotted line. If everything goes well, the project will go on to the floors as soon as Yash wraps up the shooting of Nathran's project.



More details regarding the project are still awaited. 'KGF chapter 2' directed by Prashanth Neel is going to feature star actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, etc and will hit theatres on July 16th.

