Yesteryear heroine to act as Mahesh Babu’s mother?

Super Star Mahesh Babu's project with Trivikram Srinivas was launched in a grand manner couple of days back. Excitement is increasing as rumors are spreading that the film is a revenge drama with Mahesh Babu seen in a powerful role. Mahesh Babu is romancing Pooja Hegde in the film while rumors have it that "Pelli SandaD" fame Sree Leela will be the other heroine.

Now, a new grapevine is roaming around that yesteryear heroine Radha will be making her comeback with this film as Mahesh Babu's mother. Radha during her hay days cast a magic spell with her beauty and dances romancing top stars like Chiranjeevi, Krishna, and others. Now inside talk is Radha will be making her comeback and will be seen playing the all-important role of Mahesh Babu's mother in the film.

Rumors have it that the makers are planning to rope in Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty as the antagonist opposite Mahesh Babu. The film's regular shoot will start with a song and an actions sequence from April and head for a grand release during Sankranti 2023.