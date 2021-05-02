Yet another Challenging role for Rao Ramesh

Rao Ramesh is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The actor did a bunch of challenging roles in his career.

Be it a comedian role or the antagonist role or a supporting role, Rao Ramesh never failed to give his best performance in all the characters and prove his versatility as an actor. As per the latest reports, Rao Ramesh is going to play yet another challenging role in his career.

We already knew that Young Hero Sharwanand joins hands with Siddharth and is all set to come up with 'Maha Samudram' movie under the direction of 'RX 100' fame Ajay Bhupathi. Rao Ramesh is all set to play the role of a man who suffers from spinal deformity and scoliosis. It seems like he is also going to have some negative shades in the movie.

The fans are also super excited to see the mesmerizing performance in the film. More details regarding the project are yet to get announced.