 Yoga Instructor and Wife of RRR Cinematographer Roohi Senthil Kumar Passes Away 

KK Senthil Kumar, known for his work as a cinematographer in the movie 'RRR', is mourning the loss of his beloved wife, Roohi. Roohi, also known as Ruheenaaz, passed away on February 15th due to various health complications. She was undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad, Telangana, where she unfortunately succumbed to multiple organ failure.

The news of Roohi's passing has left many fans saddened. Her husband's team released a statement informing the public about her demise and the details of her funeral arrangements. The final rites took place at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Friday at 9 am.

After hearing the heartbreaking news, fans shared memories of Roohi, including old photos with actors like Prabhas and Anushka Shetty from the movie 'Baahubali'. One fan expressed their condolences, highlighting Roohi's kindness in responding to messages and stories from fans.

Senthil Kumar, known for his collaboration with SS Rajamouli on various projects, had taken a break from work to care for his wife. The duo had worked together on blockbuster films like 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'. Roohi, a respected yoga instructor, had worked with celebrities such as Anushka, Prabhas, and Ileana D’Cruz, overseeing yoga classes in Hyderabad.

Roohi was an active presence on social media, often sharing moments with her family. She and Senthil Kumar tied the knot in June 2009 and were blessed with two sons. Her passing is not just a loss to her family but also to the film industry and the yoga community, where she made a significant impact with her work and kindness.