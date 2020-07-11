Young Hero Anand Devarakonda’s next Titled as Middle Class Melodies

After debuting into TFI with a Periodic Hit Dorasani, Young Hero Anand Devarakonda next movie to star 96 & Choosi Choodangane fame Varsha Bollama in debutant Vinod Anantoju's direction. Titled as Middle Class Melodies, it is produced by Venigalla Anand Prasad as Bhavya Creations Production No 11.

As the movie is ready for release, Producer Venigalla Anand Prasad says, " We wrapped up the shoot already & the 1st copy is ready with us. Aiming to make content based movies, we are coming up with a Village based much relatable Middle Class love story that's shot in and around the locations of Guntur. As the characters have a typical Guntur dialect, major shoot commenced in Kolakaluru & Guntur City to replicate the nativity. Earlier, we planned for a summer release but postponed it due to the lockdown. We'll soon announce the release date officially".

Speaking about the insights, Director Vinod Anantoju says, "close to reality.. the movie is funny, quirky and light hearted.

Our Hero Anand Devarakonda's role is completely different from the last he played in Dorasani. Care Of Kancharapalem fame music director Sweekar Agasi has scored beautiful tunes to 5 songs".