  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

YouTuber Prasad Behara Arrested After Actress's Complaint Over Inappropriate Behavior

YouTuber Prasad Behara Arrested After Actresss Complaint Over Inappropriate Behavior
x
Highlights

Prasad Behara, known for Mavidakulu and Pellivaramandi, was arrested and sentenced to 14 days in jail following a complaint by an actress accusing him of inappropriate behavior during filming.

Prasad Behara, known for his YouTube shows Mavidakulu and Pellivaramandi, was arrested and will spend 14 days in jail.

He also worked in a recently released movie called Committee Kurrallu. He was arrested after an actress from Pellivaramandi filed a complaint, accusing him of inappropriate touching during filming, which made her feel uncomfortable.

The actress also reported that he made disrespectful comments about her looks, including her facial hair and back.

After she reported the incident, the police launched an investigation. After the police investigation, Prasad was arrested and taken to court, where he was sentenced to 14 days in jail.

This case has caught a lot of attention, and many people are following it closely.

The actress said she felt confused and upset. She first thought about speaking to Prasad directly, but then decided it was better to report him to the police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick