YouTuber Prasad Behara Arrested After Actress's Complaint Over Inappropriate Behavior

Prasad Behara, known for his YouTube shows Mavidakulu and Pellivaramandi, was arrested and will spend 14 days in jail.

He also worked in a recently released movie called Committee Kurrallu. He was arrested after an actress from Pellivaramandi filed a complaint, accusing him of inappropriate touching during filming, which made her feel uncomfortable.

The actress also reported that he made disrespectful comments about her looks, including her facial hair and back.

After she reported the incident, the police launched an investigation. After the police investigation, Prasad was arrested and taken to court, where he was sentenced to 14 days in jail.

This case has caught a lot of attention, and many people are following it closely.

The actress said she felt confused and upset. She first thought about speaking to Prasad directly, but then decided it was better to report him to the police.