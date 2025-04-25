Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning to release early in India on 17 May 2025

Clear your calendars and buckle up, because Ethan Hunt is arriving earlier than expected. Paramount Pictures India has officially announced that Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the much-anticipated final instalment of the action-packed franchise, will now release in Indian cinemas on Saturday, 17 May 2025 — a full six days ahead of its global release date of 23 May.

This shift in release date comes in response to overwhelming fan enthusiasm and demand, both in India and around the world. The film promises everything audiences have come to expect from the Mission Impossible series — breathtaking stunts, high-stakes drama, and Tom Cruise at the peak of his powers. Touted as the definitive send-off for the legendary Ethan Hunt, The Final Reckoning is set to be a cinematic experience like no other.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is a Tom Cruise production presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance. Alongside Cruise, the star-studded ensemble includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, and Lucy Tulugarjuk.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, ensuring fans across the country can join Ethan Hunt for one final mission. So mark the date — 17 May 2025 — and prepare for the ultimate action-packed farewell.