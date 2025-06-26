Live
Top K-Dramas to Watch in July 2025: Legal Battles, Crime, and Sports Stories
Discover the best new K-Dramas premiering in July 2025, featuring courtroom drama, crime thrillers, and sports tales. Get ready for exciting stories and strong performances.
South Korea’s entertainment scene is buzzing with new K-Dramas coming out in July. From legal battles and crime stories to sports dramas, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a quick look:
Law and the City
Starts July 5
Starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Jung Eun Ji
Five young lawyers work in Seoul, facing tough court cases while dealing with their personal lives.
Low Life
Starts July 16
Starring Yang Se Jong and Ryu Seung Ryong
Oh Hee Dong, raised by a crime boss, searches for lost treasure on a remote island. Trouble arises as many want the treasure
The Good Man
Starts July 18
Starring Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung, and Ryu Hye Young
Seok Cheol comes from a crime family and tries to keep his home and work life balanced, while reconnecting with an old love.
The Defects
Starts July 21
Starring Kim Hye Soo and Jo Bo Ah
Set in a big hospital, this drama exposes a secret illegal adoption ring led by a senior doctor. A survivor fights to reveal the truth.
Try: A Miracle in Us
Starts July 25
Starring Yoon Kye Sang and Im Se Mi
A disgraced rugby player returns to coach his old high school’s weak team, seeking a second chance.