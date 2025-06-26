Top K-Dramas to Watch in July 2025: Legal Battles, Crime, and Sports Stories

South Korea’s entertainment scene is buzzing with new K-Dramas coming out in July. From legal battles and crime stories to sports dramas, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a quick look:

Law and the City

Starts July 5

Starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Jung Eun Ji

Five young lawyers work in Seoul, facing tough court cases while dealing with their personal lives.

Low Life

Starts July 16

Starring Yang Se Jong and Ryu Seung Ryong

Oh Hee Dong, raised by a crime boss, searches for lost treasure on a remote island. Trouble arises as many want the treasure

The Good Man

Starts July 18

Starring Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung, and Ryu Hye Young

Seok Cheol comes from a crime family and tries to keep his home and work life balanced, while reconnecting with an old love.

The Defects

Starts July 21

Starring Kim Hye Soo and Jo Bo Ah

Set in a big hospital, this drama exposes a secret illegal adoption ring led by a senior doctor. A survivor fights to reveal the truth.

Try: A Miracle in Us

Starts July 25

Starring Yoon Kye Sang and Im Se Mi

A disgraced rugby player returns to coach his old high school’s weak team, seeking a second chance.