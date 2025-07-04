Top New Movies & Shows to Watch in Early July 2025

Get ready for an exciting lineup of new movies and shows releasing in early July 2025. From action and drama to thrilling true stories, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Heads Of State

Where to watch: Prime Video

Date: July 2, 2025

Thug Life

Where to watch: Netflix

Date: July 3, 2025

Kaalidhar Laapata

Where to watch: Zee5

Date: July 4, 2025

Uppu Kappurambu

Where to watch: Prime Video

Date: July 4, 2025

The Good Wife

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Date: July 4, 2025

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Date: July 4, 2025

All the Sharks

Where to watch: Netflix

Date: July 4, 2025