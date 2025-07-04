Top New Movies & Shows to Watch in Early July 2025
Highlights
Check out top new movies and shows coming in early July 2025. From action and drama to true stories and competitions, there’s something for everyone!
Heads Of State
Where to watch: Prime Video
Date: July 2, 2025
Thug Life
Where to watch: Netflix
Date: July 3, 2025
Kaalidhar Laapata
Where to watch: Zee5
Date: July 4, 2025
Uppu Kappurambu
Where to watch: Prime Video
Date: July 4, 2025
The Good Wife
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Date: July 4, 2025
The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case
Where to watch: Sony LIV
Date: July 4, 2025
All the Sharks
Where to watch: Netflix
Date: July 4, 2025
