Tragic accident mars ‘Game Changer’ pre-release event: Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Dil Raju announce financial aid

The excitement surrounding the pre-release event of Game Changer, one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood, was overshadowed by a tragic incident. The event, held on January 4, 2025, in Rajahmundry, saw a large turnout with fans eagerly anticipating the film, which stars Ram Charan and is directed by Shankar. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan graced the occasion as the chief guest, adding to the event's star power.

However, the celebration turned somber when two fans of Ram Charan—Arava Manikanta (23) and Thokada Charan (22)—lost their lives in a road accident while heading home after the event. The two young men, hailing from Gaigolupadu in Kakinada district, were riding together on a bike when they were hit by a van near Vadisaleru. Despite efforts to save them, both succumbed to their injuries.

The tragic news quickly spread, leaving fans and celebrities alike deeply saddened. Ram Charan expressed his heartfelt condolences upon learning of the incident, sharing in the grief of the families affected. "We always pray that our fans who attend the event go back home safely. Our Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan garu also wishes the same. This is a very unfortunate incident. I can understand the pain of the grieving families. I am going through the same pain. My heartfelt condolences to them," Ram Charan said, visibly shaken by the loss.

In response to the tragedy, Producer Dil Raju and Ram Charan announced financial aid of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Dil Raju expressed his sorrow and solidarity, offering support to the families during this difficult time.

Additionally, Pawan Kalyan, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, also expressed his condolences and announced Rs. 5 lakh financial aid for each family. He strongly criticized the previous government's neglect of the ADB Road between Kakinada and Rajahmundry, which has been in poor condition for years, contributing to frequent accidents. Pawan Kalyan confirmed that repairs were underway to improve the road's safety, urging the need for better infrastructure to prevent such incidents.

Despite the tragic loss, the trailer for Game Changer has garnered positive feedback, and the movie, slated for release on January 10, 2025, continues to generate immense excitement. The film’s pre-release event, though overshadowed by grief, highlighted the deep bond between Ram Charan and his fans, as well as the collective support from the film industry during times of hardship.

As fans mourn the loss, the Game Changer team and the industry as a whole have shown their solidarity with the grieving families, ensuring they are not alone in their time of loss.







