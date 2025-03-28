Travis Scott set to make his explosive India debut

American rap sensation Travis Scott is all set to perform in India for the first time as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. The rapper will take the stage at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025, marking a historic moment for Indian hip-hop fans.

Scott, known for his chart-topping hits like SICKO MODE, Goosebumps, Highest in the Room, and FE!N, has revolutionized modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and electrifying stage performances.

His latest album, UTOPIA, shattered streaming records, further cementing his place among the industry's elite.

With five number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and over a hundred charting songs, Travis Scott is one of the best-selling rappers of all time.

He boasts ten Grammy nominations and has won prestigious awards, including a Latin Grammy, Billboard Music Award, and MTV Video Music Award. His music, often described as a fusion of traditional hip-hop and lo-fi elements, is heavily influenced by Kanye West and Kid Cudi—his stage name even pays homage to the latter.

Beyond music, Scott is committed to philanthropy. In 2022, he launched Project HEAL, a $5 million initiative aimed at community development in his home state of Texas.

Travis Scott’s India debut is being produced by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with global promoters Live Nation, promising an unforgettable experience for Indian fans.