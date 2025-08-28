‘Tribandhari Barbarik’ clears censor, set for release

The much-awaited Tribandhari Barbarik, starring veteran actor Sathyaraj, has completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate, paving the way for its grand theatrical release on August 29. Touted as the first Indian film based on the character of Barbarik, the epic promises an engaging blend of action, drama, and emotion.

Presented by star director Maruthi under the Maruthi Team Product banner and produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala of Vanara Celluloid, this magnum opus is directed by Mohan Srivatsa. Alongside Sathyaraj, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Vashishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Udaya Bhanu, Kranthi Kiran, and Sanchi Roy.

The trailer and songs have already struck a chord with audiences, drawing praise for their impactful visuals, captivating music, and intense storytelling style. Infusion Band’s music and Kushender Ramesh Reddy’s cinematography are key highlights, enhancing the film’s grandeur and scale.

Marking his debut as a producer, Vijaypal Reddy has reportedly ensured no compromises in bringing this large-scale vision to the screen, raising expectations for a theatrical spectacle.

With its unique theme, powerful execution, and strong creative backing, Tribandhari Barbarik is gearing up to be a memorable cinematic experience this festive season.