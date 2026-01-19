‘Trimukha’ plans historic release across maximum theaters

Slated for a grand worldwide release on January 30, 2026, ‘Trimukha’ is setting a new benchmark in the Telugu film industry even before its arrival in cinemas. The film is planned to be released in 500+ theaters, the highest ever for a debut hero in the history of Telugu cinema, marking a remarkable milestone.

This unprecedented release reflects the strong confidence of the makers and distributors in the film’s content, scale, and appeal. With growing buzz and high expectations, ‘Trimukha’ is poised to make a powerful impact at the box office and announce the arrival of a promising new hero in grand style.