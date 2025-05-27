Tripti Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone in Prabhas’s “Spirit” — Here’s What She’s Charging

In a thrilling update from the world of Tollywood and Bollywood crossover, Tripti Dimri is all set to star alongside Prabhas in the much-anticipated Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, “Spirit.” This comes after the film’s original female lead, Deepika Padukone, stepped away from the project amid ongoing buzz. The exciting news was confirmed by both Tripti and director Vanga through their social media handles over the weekend, where Tripti shared a striking poster of the film featuring her name in multiple Indian and international languages — a clear sign of her rising global presence.

Sources reveal that Deepika was reportedly charging a whopping ₹20 crores for the role, a price tag that Sandeep couldn’t accommodate. Enter Tripti Dimri, whose fee is said to be a more modest ₹4 crores, making her a perfect fit for the director’s vision and budget — though this figure remains unofficial. Fans will remember Tripti from her powerful performance in Sandeep’s previous blockbuster, “Animals.”

Grateful and humble, Tripti took to social media, saying, “Still sinking in… So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga… Honored to be part of your vision.” Sandeep welcomed her with open arms, posting the same promo poster captioned, “The female lead for my film is now official.” Clearly, this movie is shaping up to be a massive milestone in Tripti’s career!

Meanwhile, speculations are swirling that Deepika Padukone is eyeing a comeback with Allu Arjun’s upcoming film directed by Atlee. Although no official word has come yet, rumors also link her to Kalki’s sequel and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer “King.” Looks like Deepika is keeping her options open with some blockbuster projects!







