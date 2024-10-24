Live
- CM Siddaramaiah Launches Door-to-Door Health Service Initiative
- Cong should close office in UP and merge itself with SP: Pramod Krishnam
- Real Estate Scam in Hyderabad: Square and Yards Firm Involved in Major Fraud
- Wanaparthy SP calls youth to stay away from bad habits
- Training on High-Density Cotton Farming in Nagar Kurnool
- Cyber Crime DSP Giri Kumar Raises Awareness on Cyber Crimes
- BC Commission Chairman’s Visit on November 8 - Collector Badavath Santosh
- Jogulamba Gadwal Police Conducts Open House to Raise Awareness Among Students on Policing and Public Safety
- Leprosy Can Be Completely Cured If Detected in the Early Stage
- District Collector Calls for Expedited Resolution of LRS Applications After Field Inspection in Erravalli
Just In
Tripti Dimri style remains unmatched
Highlights
Tripti Dimri is back to making waves with her impeccable fashion sense, and her latest appearance has left fans in awe.
Tripti Dimri is back to making waves with her impeccable fashion sense, and her latest appearance has left fans in awe. The actress was spotted looking radiant in a pink saree adorned with delicate floral prints. Pairing it with matching floral earrings and a sleeveless blouse, she exuded a chic and trendy vibe.
With her hair styled in soft waves, glossy makeup, and a pop of pink lipstick, Tripti embodied elegance and glamour. Fans couldn't stop praising her stunning look, and it's no surprise given her consistent fashion brilliance.
On the work front, Tripti was last seen in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala’ Video, which received mixed reviews. Regardless, her star power and style remain unmatched.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS