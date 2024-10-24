  • Menu
Tripti Dimri style remains unmatched

Tripti Dimri is back to making waves with her impeccable fashion sense, and her latest appearance has left fans in awe.

Tripti Dimri is back to making waves with her impeccable fashion sense, and her latest appearance has left fans in awe. The actress was spotted looking radiant in a pink saree adorned with delicate floral prints. Pairing it with matching floral earrings and a sleeveless blouse, she exuded a chic and trendy vibe.

With her hair styled in soft waves, glossy makeup, and a pop of pink lipstick, Tripti embodied elegance and glamour. Fans couldn't stop praising her stunning look, and it's no surprise given her consistent fashion brilliance.

On the work front, Tripti was last seen in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala’ Video, which received mixed reviews. Regardless, her star power and style remain unmatched.

