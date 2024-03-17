‘Tulsivanam’ trailer launch creates buzz ahead of OTT premiere

The much-awaited trailer of 'Tulsivanam', a new age romantic comedy directed by Anil Reddy and presented by creative director Tarun Bhaskar, was launched amidst great fanfare. Starring Akshay, Aishwarya, Venkatesh Kakamanu, and Vishnu in lead roles, the trailer promises a fresh and entertaining cinematic experience for audiences.

The trailer introduces viewers to the quirky world of 'Tulsivanam', filled with elements of family, friendship, and love. With dialogues reflecting relatable experiences and scenes set against the backdrop of street cricket tournaments, the trailer captures attention with its natural and humorous storytelling.

Lead actors Akshay, Aishwarya, and Vishnu shine with their impeccable comic timing, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry. Director Anil Reddy's portrayal of new age content receives praise for its clarity and honesty, supported by Smaran's lively background music and Prem Sagar's captivating cinematography.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, director Tarun Bhaskar expressed his pride in the project and praised the efforts of the entire team. He emphasized the importance of storytelling clarity and commended ETV Win's support in promoting such projects, aiming to elevate Telugu cinema to new heights.

Director Anil Reddy shared insights into the film's storyline, describing it as a cute romantic comedy with universal appeal. He thanked the entire team for their contributions and expressed gratitude for Tarun Bhaskar's mentorship.

Nitin Chakraborty, representing ETV Win, highlighted the relatability of 'Tulsivanam' and expressed excitement for the platform's first association with Tarun Bhaskar. Lead actor Akshay echoed similar sentiments, praising the film's storyline and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work with the talented team.

The trailer launch event was a grand affair, attended by members of the film unit who celebrated the upcoming release with enthusiasm. With its blend of humor, romance, and relatable storytelling, 'Tulsivanam' promises to entertain audiences when it premieres on ETV Win OTT on March 21st.



