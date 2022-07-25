'Tur Kalleyan' Song From Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Is Out…

Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan is all set to experience the audience a complete genre plot with Laal Singh Chaddha movie. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens next month, the makers already began their digital promotions. They unveiled the trailer a couple of days back and showcased a small glimpse of the story and today, they dropped the video song "Tur Kalleyan…" and described it as a 'beautiful and moving song that captures the spirit of relinquishing all that weighs you down and looking forward to a newer, loving self' track.



Sharing the video song, the makers also wrote, "Chadd ranj diyaan galiyaan, Chal ve tur kalleyan…". A song that frees us from all the baggage that we carry... Let's free ourselves, love ourselves and flow with the rhythm of life with #TurKalleyan #LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan @kareenakapoorkhan @advaitchandan @atulkulkarni_official #KiranRao @chayakkineni @monajsingh @ipritamofficial @arijitsingh @iamshadabfaridi @officialaltamashfaridi @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @viacom18studios @manavvij #SatyajitPande #HemantiSarkar #JyotiDeshpande @ajit_andhare @paramountpicsin @tseries.official @jiosaavn @redfmindia @spotifyindia".

The song showcases Aamir Khan sitting sadly at his home and suddenly starts running out of his house. He runs on roads in different states, weather and attires too. He grows a long beard and rugged hair. The song defines self love and showcases Aamir Khan in a complete new avatar!

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Being the Bollywood debut movie of Chaitanya, there are many expectations on it.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

This movie will now release on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!