TV Actor Vibhu Raghave Passes Away After Battle with Cancer; Friends Share Funeral Details and Tributes

Actor Vibhu Raghave, who was known known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, has passed away after having a long battle with stage four colon cancer. He died on June 2 in Mumbai. He had been getting treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after he was diagnosed in 2022.

Close friends Addite Malik and Saumya Tandon confirmed the news by sharing details of his funeral. The antim darshan is scheduled for June 3 at 12:30 PM, followed by the funeral procession at 1 PM, starting from 11, Relief Road, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai.

Addite Malik shared an emotional note on her Instagram Story that read, “The purest soul, a beacon of strength & positivity. His smile could light up any room & his presence alone made everything feel better. He faced life with unmatched grace & left behind a love that will never fade. He will be deeply missed. Always.”

Actor Simple Kaul also shared a picture with Vibhu on Instagram and wrote, “You will be missed my dear friend @vibhuzinsta ❤ Love light and happiness to you.” Actor Karan Veer Mehra added, “Rest in peace brother 💔 Too soon.”

Vibhu gained recognition for his roles in television shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhaan India. Throughout his treatment, he stayed active on Instagram, keeping fans updated. He is survived by his mother, brother, and sister.

His friends had shared multiple appeals on social media to raise funds for his treatment. The last crowdfunding appeal was posted on May 27 by Simple Kaul, Addite, and others, seeking urgent help as Vibhu continued fighting stage four cancer in the hospital.