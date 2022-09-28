Umair Sandhu And Taran Adarsh Applaud Hrithik And Saif Appreciating The Vikram Vedha Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to entertain their fans with the complete action thriller 'Vikram Vedha'. Being the remake of the blockbuster movie with the same name, there are many expectations on it. The movie is all set to release in a couple of days, but the trade analysts Taran Adarsh and Umair Sandhu drop their reviews and call the movie a master-piece.

Taran Adarsh

Taran Adarsh shared a perfect action sequence poster from the Vikram Vedha movie and called it as a terrific movie. His review reads, "#OneWordReview...

#VikramVedha: TERRIFIC.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Engaging. Engrossing. Entertaining... Smartly-written, brilliantly executed... #VV has it all: style, substance, suspense... #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan are... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #VikramVedhaReview.

#HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan power #VikramVedha with supreme performances... #Hrithik is fantabulous, breathes fire and venom, is sheer magic on screen... #Saif is superb, matches #Hrithik at every step, an actor who never ever disappoints. #VikramVedhaReview.

Take a bow, #PushkarGayatri... The simple plot is garnished with unpredictable twists, also the confrontations are superb... Would like to make a special mention of the electrifying background score and raw and sharp action sequences of #VikramVedha. #VikramVedhaReview".

On the other hand, Umair Sandhu also appreciated the movie and called it as a big bang movie…

#VikramVedha will be Biggest HIT of 2022 !!!! BOMBASTIC FILM ! #HrithikRoshan is Back with Bang Bang ! 🔥🔥❤️❤️ 300 cr on the way ! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 28, 2022

Going with the earlier released trailer of Vikram Vedha, it starts off with Saif and Hrithik being focused in a room. Hrithik starts narrating a story to Saif and then a few glimpses of their heroic acts are seen. Saif looked classy as a Police officer on the other side Hrithik is totally deadly in the gangster appeal and kills his enemies ruthlessly. So, we need to wait and watch to know who will win among these two and the ultimate battle between good and evil elements!

Vikram Vedha will be the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan after 19 long years. They were last seen together on the big screens in 2002's Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. Speaking about the Vikram Vedha movie, it is the remake of Kollywood's 2017 movie with the same name. It had Madhavan and Vijay in the lead roles whereas Madhavan was seen as a cop while Vijay essayed the gangster role. Well, Pushkar and Gayathri who directed the original movie will handle the remake too and this movie will be produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment banners. This movie also has Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib in the prominent roles.

Going with the plot, Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of a cop while Hrithik will be seen as a gangster in this movie. The movie will hit the big screens on 30th September, 2022.