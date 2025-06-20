Live
Upasana Konidela Visits Hyderabad Zoo to See Tigress Named KlinKaara After Her Daughter
Upasana Konidela visited Hyderabad Zoo to meet a tigress named KlinKaara, in honour of her daughter. The zoo's kind gesture highlights love for wildlife and family values.
Upasana Konidela, wife of popular actor Ram Charan, visited the Hyderabad Zoo this week. She came to see a tigress named KlinKaara, the same name as her baby daughter.
The tigress was born one year ago at the zoo. She is now healthy, active, and growing well. As a kind gesture, the zoo gave her the name KlinKaara to honour the Konidela family.
During the visit, zoo staff showed Upasana the tigress and explained how they take care of her. They spoke about her food, health, and daily routine. Upasana also saw how the tigress lives in her space at the zoo.
Upasana and her family support nature and animals. They believe in treating animals with care and respect. The zoo’s gesture fits well with the family’s values of kindness and love for wildlife.
The zoo said that naming the tigress was a special way to show care — for both the animal and the message it carries. It also reminds people how animals and humans are connected.
The visit ended with happy moments, photos, and shared respect between the zoo team and Upasana.