Upendra’s super cool look from ‘Andhra King Taluka’ unveiled

Ustad Ram Pothineni’s much-awaited entertainer Andhra King Taluka is gearing up for a grand release on November 28. Directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced under the renowned Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film has already created a strong buzz with its striking title glimpse and two chartbuster songs.

Marking Kannada superstar Upendra’s birthday, the makers unveiled a special poster featuring him in a regal avatar as the “Andhra King.” His powerful look and superstar presence in the poster have impressed audiences and heightened anticipation.

The film presents a unique storyline, with Ram Pothineni playing the role of a die-hard cinema fan. Touted as a “biopic of a fan,” this refreshing concept has already sparked curiosity. Bhagyashree Borse stars opposite Ram, while seasoned actors including Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh play pivotal roles, promising a wholesome cinematic experience.

Andhra King Taluka also boasts top-notch technical talent. Popular composer duo Vivek–Mervin are behind the film’s vibrant music, cinematography is handled by Siddhartha Nuni, editing by National Award-winner Sreekar Prasad, and production design by Avinash Kolla.

With its blend of mass appeal, drama, and fresh storytelling, Andhra King Taluka is poised to entertain audiences across regions. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ram Pothineni’s new avatar alongside Upendra’s commanding performance when the film releases worldwide on November 28.