Ustaad Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Puri Connects Crazy Indian Project Double iSmart Completes 1st Action-packed Schedule

Ustaad Ram Pothineni and sensational director Puri Jagannadh’s crazy Indian project Double iSmart has successfully completed its first action-packed shooting schedule in Mumbai. The team will soon kick-start another mad crazy shoot shoot. Along with Ram, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt who is playing a powerful role also took part in the first schedule. The first look of the actor was released on his birthday.

"Successfully completed our 1st action-packed schedule and now time to fly out of India for our yet another maaddd crazy shoot 😀

#DoubleISMART IN CINEMAS MARCH 8th, 2024💥 Ustaad @ramsayz #PuriJagannadh

@duttsanjay @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects" tweeted producer Charmme who also shared a selfie of her along with Ram.

Double iSmart which is a sequel to the blockbuster iSmart Shankar in the deadly combination of Ram and Puri, is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects. Vishu Reddy is the CEO.

Puri Jagannadh penned a story that has big span and he is presenting the lead actors in completely stylish avatars. Ram sports stylish best look in the movie.

Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is working for this high-voltage action entertainer. Double iSmart is being made on a high budget with technically high standards. The makers will reveal the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

Double iSmart will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Puri Jagannadh

Producers: Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur

Banner: Puri Connects

CEO: Vishu Reddy

DOP: Gianni Giannelli

Stunt Director: Kecha

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar