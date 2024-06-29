Vaani Kapoor excited to dive into new genre with ‘Badtameez Gill’

Actress Vaani Kapoor is set to explore uncharted territory in her upcoming comedy film 'Badtameez Gill'. Known for her diverse roles, Vaani is excited to dive into a new genre with this project.

Speaking about her journey with the film, Vaani shared, "Our next schedule is in the UK, and I'm looking forward to an exciting filming experience." Directed by Navjot Gulati, 'Badtameez Gill' offers Vaani a fresh and unique role. "This project is significant for me, and it means a lot that producers trust my acting abilities and are willing to support films with me in a leading role," she added.

Vaani is committed to delivering her best performance, emphasizing the importance of this film in showcasing her versatility as an artist. "I'm also exploring a genre that I haven't had the chance to dive into that much, which is both fun and challenging for me as an actor," she said. The film stars Aparshakti Khurana and Paresh Rawal alongside her.

Expressing her love for the genre, Vaani mentioned, "Comedy, especially family-friendly comedies that everyone can enjoy together, is a genre I love. I'm thoroughly enjoying shooting for 'Badtameez Gill'."

Produced by NickkyBhagnani, ViickyBhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani, and AkshadGhone, 'Badtameez Gill' has already completed a part of its shoot in Bareilly. The team is now gearing up for their next schedule in the UK.

Apart from 'Badtameez Gill', Vaani has an impressive lineup of upcoming projects. She will be seen in 'Khel Khel Mein' alongside Akshay Kumar, TaapseePannu, and Ammy Virk. Additionally, she is set to star in 'Raid 2' with actors Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh.

Vaani made her debut in Hindi cinema with the romantic comedy 'Shuddh Desi Romance' in 2013, which also starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. Since then, she has appeared in notable films like 'Befikre', 'War', 'Bell Bottom', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', and 'Shamshera'.

As she continues to expand her repertoire, Vaani Kapoor's foray into comedy with 'Badtameez Gill' marks an exciting new chapter in her career. Fans eagerly await to see her bring her charm and talent to this new role, promising yet another memorable performance.