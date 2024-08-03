Live
- Resilience, adaptability need of the hour for high-quality education: UGC Chairman
- State failing to prevent atrocities against girls, women: BJP Mahila Morcha
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 03 August, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 03 August, 2024
- CM Revanth unveils vision for transforming city into modern megalopolis
- Busiest Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Bridge gets closed
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 03 August, 2024
- South Asia’s first Cyberknife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System with an Academia launched
- Action sought against Samagra Shiksha officials
Vaani Kapoor exudes pure sexiness
Vaani Kapoor has taken the internet by storm with her latest look. The actress was recently seen in a stunning black mini dress that highlighted her toned legs and enviable silhouette. Paired with loose hair and sparkling diamond earrings, Vaani's appearance exuded pure sexiness, leaving fans mesmerized by her glamorous style.
On the professional front, Vaani is gearing up for her upcoming film, 'Khel Khel Mein.' She will share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Pragya. Although details of her role remain under wraps, anticipation is high as fans eagerly await the film’s release to see Vaani’s performance.
