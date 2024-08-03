Vaani Kapoor exudes pure sexiness

Vaani Kapoor has taken the internet by storm with her latest look. The actress was recently seen in a stunning black mini dress that highlighted her toned legs and enviable silhouette. Paired with loose hair and sparkling diamond earrings, Vaani's appearance exuded pure sexiness, leaving fans mesmerized by her glamorous style.

On the professional front, Vaani is gearing up for her upcoming film, 'Khel Khel Mein.' She will share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Pragya. Although details of her role remain under wraps, anticipation is high as fans eagerly await the film’s release to see Vaani’s performance.