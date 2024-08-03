  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Vaani Kapoor exudes pure sexiness

Vaani Kapoor exudes pure sexiness
x
Highlights

Vaani Kapoor has taken the internet by storm with her latest look. The actress was recently seen in a stunning black mini dress that highlighted her...

Vaani Kapoor has taken the internet by storm with her latest look. The actress was recently seen in a stunning black mini dress that highlighted her toned legs and enviable silhouette. Paired with loose hair and sparkling diamond earrings, Vaani's appearance exuded pure sexiness, leaving fans mesmerized by her glamorous style.

On the professional front, Vaani is gearing up for her upcoming film, 'Khel Khel Mein.' She will share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Pragya. Although details of her role remain under wraps, anticipation is high as fans eagerly await the film’s release to see Vaani’s performance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X