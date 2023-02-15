Vaathi/SIR: First Day First Show Release, Plot, Censorship, Runtime, OTT Release, and More

The movie "Vaathi" starring actor Dhanush is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023, in theaters worldwide. The film is also being released in Telugu with the title "SIR," marking Dhanush's first direct Telugu release.

The runtime of the movie is 139.36 minutes, and the film has been given a U certificate.

"Vaathi" is an action-drama movie where Dhanush plays the character of Balamurugan/Balagangadhar Tilak, a mathematics teacher who goes on a crusade against the system after government education gets privatized and becomes a mere business profit.

The movie has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and the music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Along with Dhanush, the film also stars Samyuktha, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, and Pammi Sai, among others. The movie is set to release in both Tamil and Telugu languages.