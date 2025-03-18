‘Vaccharroi’ from ‘MAD Square’ ignites excitement

The latest single from MAD Square, titled "VACCHARROI", has officially dropped, setting the stage for an electrifying musical experience. This high-energy track, composed and sung by the ever-dynamic Bheems Ceciroleo, is already making waves. With KV Anudeep’s playful yet fiery lyrics, the song is an instant earworm, bound to dominate playlists and dance floors alike.

Known for his chart-topping compositions, Bheems Ceciroleo has once again delivered a power-packed number that aligns perfectly with the film’s youthful and chaotic vibe. His previous hits from the movie, "Laddu Gaani Pelli" and "Swathi Reddy", have already gained immense popularity, making "VACCHARROI" another banger in the lineup.

Directed by Kalyan Shankar, MAD Square brings back the hilarious trio—Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin—as they dive into another round of madness. The film also stars Priyanka Jawalkar and Muralidhar Goud, with special appearances by KV Anudeep and a sizzling dance number featuring Reba Monica John.

With Shamdat Sainudeen’s vibrant cinematography and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli ensuring a crisp narrative, MAD Square promises to be a full-fledged entertainer. Backed by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, the film is all set for a grand theatrical release on March 28, 2025.