Vaibhav Jewellers Presents KEinfra Properties GAMA Awards 2025 Held Grandly in Dubai

The prestigious GAMA (Gulf Academy Movie Awards) holds a special place in the Telugu film industry. Four successful editions have already been held in Dubai with grandeur. The latest 5th edition, presented by Vaibhav Jewellers and powered by KEinfra Properties, was celebrated on August 30th at the Sharjah Expo Centre in Dubai with even more magnificence, in the presence of several film industry stalwarts. Many notable personalities from Tollywood graced the event and added charm to the celebrations. Under the leadership of GAMA Awards Chairman Kesari Trimurtulu and CEO Saurabh Kesari, the awards ceremony was conducted with great pomp and prestige.

The GAMA Awards 2025 jury was chaired by veteran director A. Kodandarami Reddy, renowned music composer Koti, and popular director B. Gopal. Awards were presented to artists and films selected across various categories in the Telugu film industry. The blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which gained wide national recognition, won the GAMA award for Best Movie.

GAMA Award Winners List:

Best Actor 2024: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Actress: Meenakshi Chaudhary (Lucky Bhaskar)

Best Movie: Pushpa 2 (Mythri Movie Makers – Yalamanchili Ravi, Naveen Yerneni)

Best Director: Sukumar (Pushpa 2)

Best Producer: Ashwini Dutt, Priyanka Dutt, Swapna Dutt (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2)

Best Choreography: Bhanu Master (Nallanchu Tellachira – Mr. Bachchan)

Best Editor: Navin Nooli (Lucky Bhaskar)

Best Cinematography: Rathnavelu (Devara)

Best Lyricist: Sarswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry (Chuttamalle – Devara)

Best Playback Singer – Male: Anurag Kulkarni (Suttam la Soosi – Gangs of Godavari)

Best Playback Singer – Female: Mangli (Kalyani Vacha Vachha – Family Star)

Best Playback Singer – Female Critics' Choice: Sameera Bharadwaj (Nallanchu Tellachira – Mr. Bachchan)

Best Film Critics:Razakar

Best Actor – Critics’ Choice: Teja Sajja

Best Performance – Jury: Raja Ravindra (Saranga Dariya)

Best Actor – Jury: Kiran Abbavaram (Kaa)

Best Promising Young Actor: Roshan (Court)

Best Promising Young Actress: Sridevi (Court)

Best Promising Young Actress: Manasa Varanasi

Best Aspiring Director: Apsar (Shivam Bhaje)

Gaddar Memorial Music Award: Matla Tirupati

Best Supporting Actor: Vinay Rai (Hanuman)

Best Supporting Performance: Harsha Chemudu (Sundaram Master)

Best Supporting Comedy Role: Balireddy Pruthviraj

Best Debut Actress: Nayan Sarika (AAY, KA)

Best Debut Actor – Jury: Dharma Kakani (Drinker Sai)

Best Debut Director: Yadhu Vamshi (Committee Kurrallu)

Best Debut Producer: Niharika Konidela (Committee Kurrallu)

Global Comedian Award: Veteran comedian and Hasya Brahma Brahmanandam received a special honor

Lifetime Achievement Award: Producer Ashwini Dutt

Promising Actor (Special Recognition): Satyadev for Zebra

Fans’ Favourite Star: Urvashi Rautela

Speaking on the occasion, GAMA Awards CEO Saurabh said, "It is a great pleasure to host such a prestigious celebration on the GAMA stage in Dubai amidst thousands of Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema lovers. I thank everyone who has supported GAMA since its inception." Adding more glamor to the evening, actresses Faria Abdullah, Urvashi Rautela, and Manasa Varanasi delivered special performances. Hosts Suma and Harsha kept the audience entertained, making their anchoring a major highlight of the event.