Vaikom Vijayalakshmi Once Again Stole The Hearts With ‘Bhaja Govindam’ Song

It is well known that Vaikom Vijayalakshmi who is visually impaired already proved her mettle with ‘Angu Vaana Konilu’ song from Tovino Thomas’s ARM movie. Well, this song also bagged her prestigious National Award in the Best Playback Singer category in 2024. Although she is an established singer in Mollywood, this honour marked another major milestone in her musical journey.

Well, this is one side of her story! Now she is making her debut into Tollywood with Kiran Abbavaram’s Reality movie. Yes, Kiran who is also making his debut as a director with Reality, grabbed the attention unveiling the first single, “Bhaja Govindam…” yesterday. And the surprising element of this song is Vaikom Vijayalakshmi’s amazing vocals. Yes, she sang it beautifully and made us go aww with her melodious voice. Being a complete family entertainer, this song gave that much-needed boost to the movie and introduced Vaikom Vijayalakshmi to the TFI. Although it’s her first step in Tollywood, this song will definitely boost her career in Telugu cinemas too.

Thus, most of them who loved this melody are surprised to know that it is crooned by Vaikom Vijayalakshmi. They are also sharing their happiness on social media and are applauding her after knowing more about her fascinating and inspiring journey.

అసలైన కోలాహలం 😍❤️‍🔥 #BhajaGovindam has won 1 Million+ hearts already✨️ ICYMI https://t.co/ipzejPF2xU First Single from #Reality Out Now! In the Vocals of #VaikomVijayalakshmi 🎙 Lyrics by #Sanare ✒️ Music by #BheemsCeciroleo 🎵 Reality Grand Release Worldwide on December 25th. #RealityOnDec25 — Saregama South (@saregamasouth) October 23, 2026

This song already crossed 1M+ views within a short span of time.