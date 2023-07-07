Vaishnav Tej’s ‘Adikeshava’ locks released date

Chiranjeevi is arriving at box-office on August 11 with “Bholaa Shankar” directed by Meher Ramesh. In an interesting move, mega hero Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s fourth project, “Aadikeshava,” is releasing a week after “Bholaa Shankar,” i.e., on 18th August.

The makers of “Aadikeshava” have officially confirmed the release date by releasing a cool poster featuring the lead pair. After “Uppena,” Vaisshnav Tej didn’t score the solid hit. His “Konda Polam” and “Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga” remained average at the box-office. Hence all eyes are on Aadikeshava.

Srikanth N Reddy is directing this action entertainer, while Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing it under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the tunes. Joju George and Aparna Das are making their Tollywood debut with this flick.