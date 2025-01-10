Vanangaan Movie Release: Delay Due to Digital Key Issue, Now Ready to Watch

Vanangaan was meant to be released today (January 10) for the Pongal festival. However, there was a problem with the digital keys, which are needed to play the movie in cinemas. Because of this, the morning shows were cancelled. Fans who were excited to see the film were disappointed. The movie team worked quickly to fix the problem and promised that the movie would start showing in cinemas by noon.

The movie stars Arun Vijay in the lead role as Koti. Koti is a man who cannot hear or speak. After witnessing a terrible crime, he decides to become a hero and fight against the bad people. The movie also features Roshini Prakash, Mysskin, Samuthirakani, and Chhaya Devi in important roles.

Vanangaan is directed by Bala, a filmmaker known for making great films. The music in the movie is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, and the story is exciting with lots of action. The film is about being brave, fighting for justice, and standing up for what’s right. Although there was a delay with the release, the movie is now ready for everyone to watch and enjoy.