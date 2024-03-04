  • Menu
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shines Bright in Engagement with Nicholai Sachdev

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shines Bright in Engagement with Nicholai Sachdev
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shines Bright in Engagement with Nicholai Sachdev

Highlights

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, known for starring in ‘HanuMan’, recently got engaged to Nicholai Sachdev in Mumbai, celebrating their 14-year relationship amidst close family and friends. Her stunning appearance and debunking of past marriage rumours add to the excitement surrounding her upcoming film projects.

Popular South Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, recently seen in the Telugu film ‘HanuMan’, exchanged rings with her boyfriend Nicholai Sachdev in a beautiful ceremony held in Mumbai on March 1st.

A Love Story 14 Years in the Making

The couple's engagement marks the culmination of a 14-year love story. Surrounded by close family and friends, Varalaxmi and Nicholai, who are both excited to plan their wedding later this year, officially started their journey towards happily ever after.

A Radiant Bride and a Dazzling Ceremony

Dressed in a stunning ivory and gold silk saree paired with a vibrant fuschia blouse, Varalaxmi looked radiant on her special day. Nicholai complemented her attire with a matching panache kattu, adding a touch of elegance to the ceremony. The joy of the occasion was evident on the faces of both families, including Varalaxmi's parents, Sarathkumar and Chaya, who were seen beaming in pictures shared online.

Clearing the Air and Looking Forward

This engagement comes after rumours of Varalaxmi's marriage surfaced in 2020, which she firmly denied at the time. Now, with the joyous news officially announced, fans and well-wishers have poured in their congratulations for the couple.

A Career Going Strong

While embarking on this new chapter in her personal life, Varalaxmi continues to shine professionally. She has several upcoming projects lined up, including the Tamil film ‘Raayan’ alongside Dhanush, the Malayalam film ‘Colours,’ and a Telugu film titled ‘Sabari.’

Wishing Varalaxmi and Nicholai all the best as they embark on this exciting new chapter together!

