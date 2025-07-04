Varun Dhawan drops BTS pics from ‘Border 2’ sets

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has stirred excitement among fans by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the much-anticipated war drama Border 2. The sneak peek comes shortly after co-star Diljit Dosanjh was granted temporary relief from a ban imposed by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

On Friday, Varun took to his Instagram Stories to post two candid pictures from the shoot. One of the photos featured Ahan Shetty, son of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, clad in military attire and covered in mud, though his face was carefully kept hidden. Another shot captured a cast member holding a fistful of mud, symbolizing the gritty essence of the film. Varun simply captioned the frame, “#Border2,” fueling fan speculation about the intense action awaiting in the sequel.

The post follows the recent decision by FWICE to temporarily lift its non-cooperation directive against Diljit Dosanjh—specifically for Border 2. While Dosanjh remains restricted from participating in other Indian projects, FWICE President BN Tiwari confirmed that producer Bhushan Kumar personally intervened, requesting permission for Dosanjh to continue work on the high-profile film. The request was granted, allowing the actor-singer to resume his role in the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic war epic.

Dosanjh himself recently dispelled rumors of his exit from the film by posting a video from the Border 2 set. In the clip, the actor is seen in costume, stepping out of his vanity van and heading to shoot a dance sequence. The caption, simply stating “BORDER 2,” reaffirmed his presence in the film.

Speculation around Dosanjh’s involvement began after his appearance alongside Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, which released internationally on June 27 but didn’t see a theatrical release in India. The controversy had sparked debates across social media and within the industry.

Directed by J.P. Dutta, Border 2 aims to carry forward the legacy of the 1997 blockbuster, with a new ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is expected to be an emotionally charged tribute to India’s armed forces.