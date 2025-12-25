Chandrababu Naidu Praises Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Birth Anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, highlighting his significant contributions to the nation. During a ceremony in Venkatapalem, Amaravati, Naidu, accompanied by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, unveiled a statue in honour of Vajpayee, emphasising his legacy of good governance.

Naidu remarked that Vajpayee remains a revered figure in the hearts of many, noting that his leadership was instrumental in reshaping India's history. He expressed admiration for the rapport between Vajpayee and the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), stating that NTR laid the foundation for the anti-Congress movement through the National Front.

Reflecting on the past, Naidu recalled his earlier discussions about the importance of the telecommunications sector, which he described as the backbone of the knowledge economy. "The progress we see today in this sector is largely due to Vajpayee's vision," Naidu said. He also praised Vajpayee's leadership during significant events such as India's nuclear tests, asserting that both NTR and Vajpayee had the country's best interests at heart.

In a forward-looking statement, Naidu aligned himself with the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assuring his commitment to the welfare of the Telugu people.