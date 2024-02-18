Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy

Live
Just In
Actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal on Sunday announced that they expecting their first child with an adorable post on social media.
Varun confirmed the pregnancy news with a heartwarming Instagram post. Sharing a glimpse from the maternity photoshoot, the ‘Student of the Year’ actor wrote: “We are pregnant..need all your blessings and love.. #myfamilymystrength”.
The monochrome picture shows Natasha wearing a short body con dress, flaunting her baby bump, while Varun is sitting on his knees, holding his ladylove’s hands, and kisses the bump.
The photo seems to be clicked at their house, and there is a perfect glimpse of their furry friend Joey in the backdrop.
The post received several likes in no time, with the Bollywood celebrities and fans showering love on the soon to be parents.
Anil Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor dropped red heart emojis, while Sonam Kapoor commented: “Omg so cute”.
Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Daddy & Mommy number 1”. Harsh Vardhan Kapoor said, “Baby Baby John”.
Varun married his long-time girlfriend, and fashion designer Natasha Dalal in January 2021.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in ‘Bawaal’, co-starring Janhvi.
He next has ‘Baby John’ in the kitty. The action drama is directed by Kalees, and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.