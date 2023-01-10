Varun Dhawan Supports Samantha And Gives A Befitting Reply To The Trolls

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha owned an angel appeal at the Shaakunmtalam trailer launch event. It is all known that she is fighting myositis and thus she is presently recovering from this auto-immune disorder. For the event also she is seen following the spiritual path as the japmala around her hand was also highlighted. She wore a hand-made ivory saree and looked classy with minimal accessories and black glasses. But a news portal shared her pics and stated that "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again".

Samantha gave a befitting reply to this post jotting down, "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here's some love from me to add to your glow".

Even Bollywood's ace actor Varun Dhawan also supported Samantha and gave a befitting reply…

U don't feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing . 🙏 https://t.co/JRslCKYJpP — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2023

Speaking about Shaakuntalam trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan and falls in love with Shakuntala. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi Dushyanta forgets his past and leaves her in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching. Although the story is all known to many of thus, the trailer just took us back to the magical world.

Shaakuntalam movie is helmed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will hit the big screens on 17th February, 2023…