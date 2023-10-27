Varun Sandesh ‘Chitram Chudara’ teaser is full of action

Hero Varun Sandesh is presently doing a suspense thriller “Chitram Chudara” under the direction of RN Harshvardhan with Dhanraj and Kasi Viswanath in other lead roles. Produced by Seshu Maram Reddy and Boyapati Bagyalakshmi under the banner of BM Cinemas, the movie also stars Sheetal Bhatt playing the female lead. Star producer TG Vishwa Prasad unveiled the film’s teaser.

The teaser begins with showcasing the suspenseful faces of Varun Sandesh, Dhanraj, and Kasi Viswanath who are seen sitting on the wall of a house. While Varun Sandesh is a die-hard fan of Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Dhanraj and Kasi Viswanath are his partners in crime. The teaser which doesn’t disclose the core point is full of suspense and action elements. The teaser has created curiosity for the movie.

Dhana Thummala is the co-producer of this film being made with high production values and technical standards. Talented technician Radhan is providing the music, while Jawahar Reddy is the cinematographer and Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

Allari Ravi Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Raja Ravindra, Shivaji Raja, Meena Kumari, and Annapoornamma played key roles. Neninthe fame Aditi Gautham will enthrall in a special number.