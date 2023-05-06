Varun Tej Is All Busy Prepping Up For High Octane Action Sequences For Gandeevadhari Arjuna In Budapest…

Tollywood’s young actor Varun Tej who belongs to mega family always tries to pick some different subject in order to impress all his fans and movie buffs. This time, he is all set to hit the theatres with a high octane action movie Gandeevadhari Arjuna. Off late, he is in Budapest rehearsing and shedding sweat to get that right momentum when the shooting begins.



Off late, he shared a glimpse of his practice sessions on his Twitter page straight from Budapest and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Welcome to the big boys club! Prepping for some insane action sequences here in Budapest! LFG!🔥🔥🔥#GandeevadhariArjuna@PraveenSattaru@SVCCofficial pic.twitter.com/uteBgbR1ly — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) May 6, 2023

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, “Welcome to the big boys club! Prepping for some insane action sequences here in Budapest! LFG! #GandeevadhariArjuna”.

The video showcased him practising in the action sequence and shooting sessions. He is all happy with the output as the shooting of the next schedule is all set to begin on 8th May in Budapest itself…

The earlier released showcased how Varun Tej is prepping up for his role along with his trainers… The team is now in Budapest, Hungary and taking part in the final rehearsals of the shoot as the makers collaborated with foreign stunt masters for some killer stunts in the movie.

















The earlier released first look title poster of Varun Tej's 13th movie 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna' showcased him in a terrific appeal and he sported as a macho swagger. He is seen holding a gun and thrashing as a goon amid the high-octane action sequence background. Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Keeping peace is a bloody business! #GandeevadhariArjuna".

Being Praveen Sattaru’s directorial of Ghost fame, Gandeevadhari Arjuna movie is produced by BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner.