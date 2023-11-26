Varun Tej’s ‘Matka’ to hit sets in December

Mega Prince Varun Tej will be back to work soon. He is all set to begin the regular shoot of his maiden Pan Indian film “Matka” with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa fame. The movie to be produced on a grand scale by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala of Vyra Entertainments will go on floors from December.

The team is busy with pre-production formalities and huge sets are erected to recreate the milieu from the 50s to 80s, as the story takes place between 1958-1982. It is based on a real incident that shook the entire nation and the story is set in the backdrop of Vizag. A huge set depicting old Vizag city is being constructed in a grand way in Hyderabad. The movie will have multiple action sequences which will be supervised by 4 fight masters.

Varun Tej will appear in four different get-ups in the movie, as the story spans 24 years. He undergoes a complete makeover for the movie which will be the highest budget entertainer for the actor. Norah Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary are roped in to play opposite Varun Tej in the film that also features Naveen Chandra and Kannada Kishore.

The makers zeroed in on a team of wonderful technicians to work for the movie. GV Prakash Kumar who is one of the busiest composers in the south will be providing music. Karthika Srinivas R is the editor. Ashish Teja is the production designer and Suresh is the art director. “Matka” will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.