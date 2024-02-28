Varun Tej's Operation Valentine Movie is Set to Arrive on this OTT





Mega PrinceVarun Tej is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film, "Operation Valentine," directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and starring Manushi Chhillar as the female lead. Scheduled for theatrical release on March 1, 2024, in Telugu and Hindi, the movie has generated significant buzz among audiences.

Amazon Prime Video has secured the digital streaming rights for a substantial sum. The Telugu version of "Operation Valentine" will debut on OTT four weeks after its theatrical release, while the Hindi version will follow suit after eight weeks. Additionally, the film will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.

The cast includes Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar, among others, in pivotal roles. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures, with contributions from co-producers Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment, the movie features music by Mickey J Mayer.