Live
- Congress Workers Warn of Protest March from Gadwal to Gandhi Bhavan Over Neglect of BC Leadership
- Maurya Promises Prompt Action at Janata Darshan: “Every Citizen Deserves Justice.” - Deputy CM Maurya
- Fee Deposit and Verification for JEECUP Phase-III Allotments Begins July 22
- Andhra Pradesh to roll out free RTC bus ride for women from Aug 15
- Karnataka: Proclaimed female offender in bank fraud case after seven years
- Manchu Manoj launches first song ‘ChikkakaChikkina Gumma’ from film ‘Thank You Dear’
- ‘Kantara Chapter 1’shoot wrapped
- First look unveiled: SJ Suryah’s ‘Killer’
- Varun Tej’s ‘#VT15’ music in full swing
- Oppn in Bengal takes jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Second Language Movement'
Varun Tej’s ‘#VT15’ music in full swing
Mega Prince Varun Tej’s highly anticipated film '#VT15', directed by the quirky and talented Merlapaka Gandhi and backed by top production banners UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment
Mega Prince Varun Tej’s highly anticipated film '#VT15', directed by the quirky and talented Merlapaka Gandhi and backed by top production banners UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment, is being made on a lavish scale with high production values and global aesthetics.
'#VT15' is shaping up to be one of the most unique and exciting ventures in his career. This genre-defying entertainer blends horror and comedy in a never-before-seen format, set against rich Indian and Korean backdrops. The film promises a refreshing narrative that balances scares and laughs in equal measure.
The team has successfully wrapped up three major schedules across India and international locations, capturing stunning visuals and culturally vibrant settings. The film is swiftly moving toward completion.
On the musical front, S Thaman is composing the soundtrack, and the sessions are progressing at a rapid pace. After the blockbuster 'Tholi Prema', the Varun Tej–Thaman S combo is set to deliver another potential chartbuster album. Two energetic songs have already been filmed and are expected to become standout moments in the film.