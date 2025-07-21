Varun Tej’s ‘#VT15’ music in full swing

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s highly anticipated film '#VT15', directed by the quirky and talented Merlapaka Gandhi and backed by top production banners UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment, is being made on a lavish scale with high production values and global aesthetics.

'#VT15' is shaping up to be one of the most unique and exciting ventures in his career. This genre-defying entertainer blends horror and comedy in a never-before-seen format, set against rich Indian and Korean backdrops. The film promises a refreshing narrative that balances scares and laughs in equal measure.

The team has successfully wrapped up three major schedules across India and international locations, capturing stunning visuals and culturally vibrant settings. The film is swiftly moving toward completion.

On the musical front, S Thaman is composing the soundtrack, and the sessions are progressing at a rapid pace. After the blockbuster 'Tholi Prema', the Varun Tej–Thaman S combo is set to deliver another potential chartbuster album. Two energetic songs have already been filmed and are expected to become standout moments in the film.