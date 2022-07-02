VD's New Poster: Samantha And Anushka Shetty Praise Vijay Devarakonda And The Whole Team Of Liger…

It is all known that Tollywood's Rowdy star Vijay Devarakonda and Bollywood's glam doll Ananya Pandey teamed up for the sports drama Liger. Being the Puri Jagannadh directorial, there are many expectations on it. As the movie is all set to release next month, the makers started their unique digital promotions and off late, they dropped a stunning poster and made all the fans of VD go aww…



Vijay also shared the new and bold poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon#LIGER pic.twitter.com/ljyhK7b1e1 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 2, 2022

Sharing the new poster Vijay also wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER".

Going with the poster, VD looked completely naked holding a rose flower bouquet along with wearing boxing gloves. It's just stunning and made all his fans go aww…

Ananya Pandey also shared the poster and wrote, "Breathe guys, breathe…the temperature is rising all over India today".

On the other hand, Bollywood producer Karan also shared the poster on his Insta page and wrote, "Rose Rose aise gifts nahi milte … @miketyson @thedeverakonda @ananyapanday #PuriJagannadh @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @ronitboseroy @meramyakrishnan @vish_666 @dharmamovies @puriconnects @sonymusicindia @sonymusic_south".

Charmee also dropped the new poster of VD and wrote, "Presenting- Just our boy who will take over India's minds and hearts. This August 25th- you will witness a new chapter! #SaalaCrossbreed #LIGER".

As the new poster crossed 1M+ views in just 4 hours, the makers shared their happiness and wrote, "Shook the nation with just a poster Picture abhi baaki Hein 1M+ Likes in 4 Hours Fastest for an Indian Film Poster #SaalaCrossbreed #LIGER".

Even Samantha and Anushka Shetty heaped praises on Vijay and shared the posters on their Instagram pages.

Sharing the image, she captioned it, "He knows the rules... just so he can break them.. Guts & Glory. #Liger."

Anushka Shetty praised the whole team of Liger and wished them on this special occasion. "Wishing team liger all the very very best... wishing this movie to reach out to every heart out there… Puri Jagannath garu looking forward to ur magic, vijay wish u only the best ..u out do urself each time, Charmee to many many stories to be told , Karan johar ji Thank u for always being part of beautiful stories to be told always .. all the very best to every single actor , technician … cheers team #liger".

Speaking about the movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

Well, Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Devarakonda recently announced their next movie Jana Gana Mana… Vijay will essay the role of a soldier in this army-plot movie!

