Live
- I have shut all doors and windows of disappointment: PM Modi
- Pre-Budget: 5 key investments needed in the education sector
- Ready for alliance with BJP, says K'taka mining baron Janardhana Reddy
- iPhones grow 28% to grab over 6% market share in India in 2023
- Biennial RS polls for 56 seats on Feb 27
- Hindu group performed ‘Parikrama’ at ASI protected 8th century temple in Kashmir on Jan 22
- SP, Congress restless in UP following political developments in Bihar
- Michael Douglas finishes 'biggest oyster’ he’s ever seen in under 20 seconds
- Tribal students in MP's Ratlam take lessons on literature, media from veterans
- Hindu group performed ‘Parikrama’ at ASI protected 8th century temple in Kashmir on Jan 22
Just In
Venkatesh Movie Saindhav's OTT Debut Date Officially Announced
Renowned actor Victory Venkatesh has selected director Sailesh Kolanu for his 75th landmark film, Saindhav. Despite generating excitement with its...
Renowned actor Victory Venkatesh has selected director Sailesh Kolanu for his 75th landmark film, Saindhav. Despite generating excitement with its promotional material, the movie faced challenges in captivating the audience during its theatrical run.
Speculation is now circulating that Saindhav could make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video approximately a month after its theatrical release on January 13, 2024, potentially premiering on February 2, 2024. However, an official confirmation from the production team or the OTT platform is eagerly awaited.
Boasting a stellar cast featuring Shraddha Srinath, Arya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Andrea Jeremiah, Mukesh Rishi, Baby Sara, Ruhani Sharma, and others, this action-packed drama is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, with Santhosh Narayanan as the music director.