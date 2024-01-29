  • Menu
Venkatesh Movie Saindhav's OTT Debut Date Officially Announced

Renowned actor Victory Venkatesh has selected director Sailesh Kolanu for his 75th landmark film, Saindhav. Despite generating excitement with its promotional material, the movie faced challenges in captivating the audience during its theatrical run.

Speculation is now circulating that Saindhav could make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video approximately a month after its theatrical release on January 13, 2024, potentially premiering on February 2, 2024. However, an official confirmation from the production team or the OTT platform is eagerly awaited.

Boasting a stellar cast featuring Shraddha Srinath, Arya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Andrea Jeremiah, Mukesh Rishi, Baby Sara, Ruhani Sharma, and others, this action-packed drama is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, with Santhosh Narayanan as the music director.

