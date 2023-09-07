Venkatesh next film update: Venky Mama nods his head for a new comer

Victory Venkatesh is now busy with his latest film “Saindhav” that is being directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Working with astar like Venkatesh is definitely a dream project for any film maker and the young director posted a message on social media saying that working with Venkatesh is a dream come true moment and he has learned a lot from him.

Post “Saindhav,” Venkatesh has not signed any film to date and the latest news in the film circles is that Venkatesh is in talks with one of the leading producers Dil Raju for a new project. This project will be directed by a newcomer as per the news. The buzz is that, the debutant is a team member of Dil Raju and working for him from many years. The film will have a very interesting subject and Venkatesh has also liked the line as per the news. The name of the director and other news have been kept a secret. Previously Venkatesh and Dil Raju collaborated for “F2” and “F3” directed by Anil Ravipudi.









Though this is mere speculation, it is slowly being discussed in film circles. For now, the wait is on for “Saindhav” where Venkatesh will be seen in an action-packed role after a long time.

