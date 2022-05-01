Veteran actress Rama chosen for Natana award

Mysuru: Veteran film actress R T Rama has been selectedfor 'Natana Award 2022'.

A native of Davangere, Rama is a graduate of National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi. She has also worked as the head of the drama division at Bangalore University. She also teaches at Tent Cinema, a film training institute of director Nagatihalli Chandrashekar.Rama started acting at the age ofnine at Gokak professional theatre company. Since then she has actedin several plays and films, besides TV serials.

The Natana award is instituted by Natana School of Theatre Arts,Mysuru, founded by actor Mandya Ramesh, in memory of his father NSubramanyam who was the president of Natana.

The award carries a cashaward, citation and memento. It will be presented during the valedictory of 20th year of summercamp Raja Maja at Rama GovindaRangamandira on Sunday at 5.30 pm. Thepast recipients of the award are- LakshmibaiEnagiBalappa, theatreactor M N Lakshmidevi, Subhadramma Mansoor and Gubbi Company artisteShanthamma.