Veteran Singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Refuses To Accept The Padma Shri Award

It is all known that the central government has announced the winners of the prestigious 'Padma Awards' on the occasion of Republic Day… The list included the name of veteran 90-year-old singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay. She will be receiving the country's fourth highest civilian honour (Padma Shri). But she made it clear to the person who called her that she is not accepting the award. The main reason behind it is after all these years she feels disgraced to accept the honour.



She told, "I received a call from Delhi and they said that they want to give me the Padma Shri award. But I have said that I can't accept it. They wanted to know the reason and I just said I don't want it. It's a big humiliation for me. I don't want to receive an award after such humiliation. They don't even know about the works I have done over the years".

She added that she worked with well-known musicians of the country and also she is the disciple of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, "I have shared the stage with him. That's the best award in my life. Also, I have received so much love from my listeners and that's enough for me. That's the best award I can get in my lifetime. I have no regrets".

Well, even actor Victor Banerjee, musician Sonu Nigam, and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be honoured with the Padma Awards this year.

• Victor Banerjee – Third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan

• Sonu Nigam – Fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri

• Chandraprakash Dwivedi - Fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri

A total of 128 Padma Shri, 4 Padma Vibhushan and 17 Padma Bhushan awards announced this year.

Congratulations to all the awardees of these prestigious awards…