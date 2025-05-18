‘Veyi Venuvula Naadam’ from ‘Shashtipoorthi’ becomes the new anthem for 60th celebrations

The upcoming film Shashtipoorthi is creating waves with its soulful music, and its latest release, a thematic track titled ‘Veyi Venuvula Naadam Mogey’, is striking a deep emotional chord with audiences. Directed by Pavan Prabha, the film stars veteran actors Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Archana, along with Rupeysh and Aakanksha Singh as the lead pair. Slated for release on the 30th of this month, the film is produced under the MAA AAIE Productions banner by Rupeysh.

The newly unveiled song was launched by acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin, who extended his heartfelt wishes to the team. Penned by lyricist Chaitanya Prasad, the track is rendered beautifully by singers Karthik and Vibhavari Apte Joshi, with choreography by Swarna master. The music is composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja.

Talking about the significance of the song, director Pavan Prabha remarked, “From now on, whenever someone celebrates a ‘Shashtipoorthi’, the song ‘Veyi Venuvula Naadam Mogey’ will definitely be played. Chaitanya Prasad’s lyrics are deeply meaningful, and Ilaiyaraaja’s music elevates them to something timeless. I was moved watching the song come alive during the live recording.”

He further added that the emotional depth of the song is heightened by the visual grandeur designed by veteran art director Thota Tharani, who recreated a traditional manduva logili (courtyard home). “Watching the song feels like attending a real wedding. Rajendra Prasad, Archana, Rupeysh, and Aakanksha Singh have breathed life into every frame,” he shared.

Shashtipoorthi now carries with it not just a cinematic story but a song that promises to resonate at every 60th celebration across households.