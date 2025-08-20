VFX Delays Release of Pan-India Kannada Film “45”

Bengaluru: The much-anticipated Kannada pan-India film 45, directed by music composer-turned-filmmaker Arjun Janya, has been delayed due to ongoing VFX work, according to renowned visual effects supervisor Yash Gowda.

Produced by M. Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, the film stars Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty in lead roles. The project has generated immense buzz from its announcement, especially after a special teaser earlier this year promised a grand Independence Day release.

However, the film could not meet the August 15 deadline, as large-scale CG and VFX works are still in progress. Canadian-based MARZ Studios, a globally reputed company known for working on over 500 Hollywood films, is handling the visual effects. 45 marks the first Kannada film to collaborate with MARZ.

Speaking about the delay, Yash Gowda of MARZ said, “We are proud to be working on our first Kannada film with Suraj Productions. The film involves an extensive amount of CGI, more than any Indian film so far. Our team is working with top Hollywood technicians to ensure the best quality. Since the graphics play a crucial role, the work has taken longer than expected. We sincerely apologize to Kannada cinema lovers.”

He confirmed that the VFX work will be completed by September 16, with additional post-production to follow. The makers are eyeing a theatrical release by October 16. “The release may be delayed, but 45 will reach audiences as a technically groundbreaking film,” he assured.

The final release date is expected to be officially announced soon.