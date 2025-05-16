VI Anand teams up with Prime Show Entertainments for a grand socio-fantasy film

Acclaimed director VI Anand, known for his unique storytelling in films like Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Okka Kshanam, and Disco Raja, is now set to helm a large-scale socio-fantasy project under Prime Show Entertainments. The film will be produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla, who recently made headlines with the success of Hanu Man.

The upcoming venture is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious socio-fantasy films in Telugu cinema, with the team currently in discussions to cast two major Tollywood heroes in pivotal roles. Sources reveal that the film will blend mythological elements with modern-day fantasy, promising a visual spectacle and a gripping narrative.

Prime Show Entertainments is planning to mount this project on a massive scale, with high-end production values, VFX, and a story that resonates with all age groups. While specific details about the cast are still under wraps, talks are actively ongoing with multiple top stars. The official announcement is expected to be made soon.

VI Anand, known for combining science fiction, fantasy, and emotional depth in his storytelling, seems to be the perfect choice for this genre. With a proven track record of delivering content-driven entertainers, fans are excited to see what cinematic world he will create next.