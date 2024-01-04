Vicky Jain fights with wife Ankita; says 'Badi aayi captain'

Mumbai: The drama between the real life couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, refuses to cease.

After Ankita got furious over her husband's remark over her looks in the last episode, it’s Vicky’s turn as he fought with his wife after she became the captain of the 'Bigg Boss 17' house.

The promo of the upcoming episode, shared by the makers, shows Vicky refusing to listen to the captain and his wife as she takes charge in delegating duties.

In the promo, Ankita can be seen telling her husband and Abhishek to do the garden. To this, Vicky says they will do it when they want.

Ankita says, “Captain ka izzat kijiye aap”. Vicky says, “Captain ki izzat captain ki bartaav pe hogi. Tu karti kya hai? Tere ko aata kya hai?”

Ankita doesn’t hold back and gives a strong reply, “Tere ko kya aata hai? Gadha kahin ka”.

Vicky replies, “Yehi kar bas. Yehi aata hai tere ko. Muh chalana aata hai. Badi aayi captain”.

Ankita says, “Tereko kya aata hai? Ego dikhana? Tu chal yaha se. Nikal. Bas yehi hai teri aasliyat. Jalkukda”.

During the episode, the equation between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui also gets strained, as Mannara says, “I have hate for him. He is that person who leaves an opportunity and moves on to the next opportunity. I don’t want him to win. I’m saying this in open”.

Munawar says, “Jiski main first priority nahi hoon, wo meri first priority nahi hai.” Mannara says, “Zarurat ki dosti”.