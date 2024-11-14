  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Transforms as Parashurama in Mahavatar, First Look Revealed

Vicky Kaushal Transforms as Parashurama in Mahavatar, First Look Revealed
x

Vicky Kaushal Transforms as Parashurama in Mahavatar, First Look Revealed

Highlights

Vicky Kaushal stars as Parashurama in Amar Kaushik’s mythological epic ‘Mahavatar,’ set for Christmas 2026. First look reveals a fierce warrior avatar.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is set to lead ‘Mahavatar,’ a mythological saga directed by Amar Kaushik, slated for a Christmas 2026 release. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, known for delivering captivating narratives with a blend of fantasy and reality.

The makers recently unveiled Vicky’s intense look for ‘Mahavatar’ on X (formerly Twitter). In the two photos, he dons a fierce appearance with long hair, a beard, and traditional attire, wielding an axe. Dressed in only a dhoti, Vicky exudes the spirit of “Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the eternal warrior of dharma.”

The official post from Maddock Films shared, “Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas—Christmas 2026!”

Vicky Kaushal’s packed schedule also includes ‘Chhaava,’ a historical film hitting theaters on December 6, where he portrays Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Vijan, ‘Chhaava’ stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna alongside Vicky, bringing a pivotal chapter of Maratha history to the big screen.

Moreover, Vicky is set to feature in ‘Love & War,’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This highly anticipated project brings together Vicky, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in a compelling love story set against the backdrop of war. Officially announced in January 2024, ‘Love & War’ is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, marking Vicky's first collaboration with Bhansali.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick