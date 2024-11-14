Vicky Kaushal Transforms as Parashurama in Mahavatar, First Look Revealed

Actor Vicky Kaushal is set to lead ‘Mahavatar,’ a mythological saga directed by Amar Kaushik, slated for a Christmas 2026 release. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, known for delivering captivating narratives with a blend of fantasy and reality.

The makers recently unveiled Vicky’s intense look for ‘Mahavatar’ on X (formerly Twitter). In the two photos, he dons a fierce appearance with long hair, a beard, and traditional attire, wielding an axe. Dressed in only a dhoti, Vicky exudes the spirit of “Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the eternal warrior of dharma.”

The official post from Maddock Films shared, “Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas—Christmas 2026!”

Vicky Kaushal’s packed schedule also includes ‘Chhaava,’ a historical film hitting theaters on December 6, where he portrays Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Vijan, ‘Chhaava’ stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna alongside Vicky, bringing a pivotal chapter of Maratha history to the big screen.

Moreover, Vicky is set to feature in ‘Love & War,’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This highly anticipated project brings together Vicky, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in a compelling love story set against the backdrop of war. Officially announced in January 2024, ‘Love & War’ is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, marking Vicky's first collaboration with Bhansali.